Masahiro Kawamura shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Masahiro Kawamura hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kawamura finished his day tied for 100th at 6 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Kawamura got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kawamura to 1 over for the round.

After a 244 yard drive on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Kawamura chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kawamura to 2 over for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Kawamura got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kawamura to 2 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Kawamura's tee shot went 180 yards to the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 10th, Kawamura chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kawamura to 2 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Kawamura's tee shot went 167 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kawamura's 133 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kawamura to 2 over for the round.

Kawamura hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Kawamura to 3 over for the round.