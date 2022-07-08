-
Masahiro Kawamura shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 08, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Masahiro Kawamura makes birdie putt on No. 12 at Genesis Scottish Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Masahiro Kawamura makes birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Masahiro Kawamura hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kawamura finished his day tied for 100th at 6 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.
Kawamura got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kawamura to 1 over for the round.
After a 244 yard drive on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Kawamura chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kawamura to 2 over for the round.
At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Kawamura got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kawamura to 2 over for the round.
On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Kawamura's tee shot went 180 yards to the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 10th, Kawamura chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kawamura to 2 over for the round.
On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Kawamura's tee shot went 167 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Kawamura's 133 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kawamura to 2 over for the round.
Kawamura hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Kawamura to 3 over for the round.
