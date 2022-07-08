Marcus Kinhult shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Marcus Kinhult hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kinhult finished his day tied for 73rd at 4 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Kinhult had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kinhult to 1 over for the round.

Kinhult had a 356-yard drive to the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Kinhult to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Kinhult had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kinhult to 1 over for the round.

Kinhult tee shot went 216 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kinhult to 2 over for the round.