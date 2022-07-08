Marcus Armitage putts well in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Marcus Armitage hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and finished the round bogey free. Armitage finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second hole, Marcus Armitage reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Marcus Armitage to 1 under for the round.