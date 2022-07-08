Marc Warren shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Marc Warren hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Warren finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Warren got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Warren to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Warren's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Warren to even-par for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Warren hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Warren at 1 over for the round.

At the 488-yard par-4 15th, Warren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Warren to 2 over for the round.

Warren got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Warren to 3 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 first, Warren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Warren to 4 over for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Warren chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Warren to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Warren had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Warren to 2 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Warren's tee shot went 94 yards to the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 505-yard par-4 seventh hole, Warren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Warren to 2 over for the round.