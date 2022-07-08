Marc Leishman shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Marc Leishman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 87th at 5 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Leishman hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Leishman to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Leishman missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Leishman to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Leishman hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 seventh. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 12th green, Leishman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Leishman at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Leishman had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Leishman's tee shot went 167 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 17th, Leishman hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.