Mackenzie Hughes shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Mackenzie Hughes hit 0 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 130th at 9 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Hughes hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 13th, Hughes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Hughes at 2 under for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Hughes's tee shot went 152 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 43 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hughes hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 first. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 second, Hughes chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Hughes chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hughes chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 seventh, Hughes had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Hughes's tee shot went 159 yards to the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.