Luke List shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Luke List hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 109th at 7 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 343 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 first, List chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 second, List chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved List to 3 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 4 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green 12th, List suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, List's tee shot went 202 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

List got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 5 over for the round.