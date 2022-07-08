Luke Donald shoots 8-over 78 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Luke Donald hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 124th at 8 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a drive to primary rough on the par-5 third, Donald hit his 96 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Donald to 2 over for the round.

Donald had a 351-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Donald to 3 over for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 4 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Donald to 5 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Donald's tee shot went 195 yards to the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Donald hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Donald to 8 over for the round.