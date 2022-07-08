  • Lucas Herbert shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Lucas Herbert makes birdie putt on the par-5 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Lucas Herbert makes short birdie putt on No. 10 at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Lucas Herbert makes birdie putt on the par-5 10th hole.