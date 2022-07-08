Lucas Herbert shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Lucas Herbert hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Herbert finished his day tied for 73rd at 4 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Herbert hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Herbert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Herbert hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Herbert reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Herbert hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 first. This moved Herbert to 2 over for the round.

Herbert hit his drive 371 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 600-yard par-5 third. This moved Herbert to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Herbert chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.

At the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Herbert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herbert to 1 over for the round.

Herbert tee shot went 203 yards to the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Herbert to 5 over for the round.