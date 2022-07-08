Lucas Glover shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Lucas Glover hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 109th at 7 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Glover chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Glover's tee shot went 172 yards to the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Glover's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the 488-yard par-4 15th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.

After a 241 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Glover chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.