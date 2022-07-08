Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Kurt Kitayama hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 4th at 3 under with Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan L Smith; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; and Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under.

After a 267 yard drive on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Kitayama chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to 2 over for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 14th, Kitayama hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Kitayama chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 18th, Kitayama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.