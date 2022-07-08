6-over 76 by Kristoffer Broberg in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Kristoffer Broberg hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Broberg finished his day tied for 109th at 7 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Broberg got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Broberg to 1 over for the round.

Broberg tee shot went 201 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Broberg to 2 over for the round.

Broberg got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Broberg to 3 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Broberg hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Broberg to 3 over for the round.

Broberg had a 356-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Broberg to 4 over for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Broberg got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Broberg to 5 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Broberg's tee shot went 161 yards to the fairway, his second shot went 23 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.