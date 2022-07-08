7-over 77 by Kiradech Aphibarnrat in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 0 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 152nd at 13 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Aphibarnrat hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Aphibarnrat hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Aphibarnrat at 2 over for the round.

Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Aphibarnrat hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 464-yard par-4 first. This moved Aphibarnrat to 5 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Aphibarnrat at 4 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 5 over for the round.

Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 7 over for the round.