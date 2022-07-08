Strong putting brings Keith Mitchell an even-par round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 355 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Keith Mitchell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Mitchell's tee shot went 174 yards to the fairway, his second shot went 31 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Mitchell had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Mitchell's 109 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.