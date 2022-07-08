Keegan Bradley shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Keegan Bradley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 130th at 9 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 first, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

At the 493-yard par-4 second, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bradley hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Bradley to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Bradley had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Bradley to 4 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 5 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Bradley's tee shot went 142 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bradley hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Bradley to 7 over for the round.