Kalle Samooja shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Kalle Samooja hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Samooja finished his day tied for 100th at 6 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 505-yard par-4 seventh, Samooja got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Samooja to 1 over for the round.

Samooja got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Samooja to 2 over for the round.

Samooja hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Samooja to 1 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Samooja's tee shot went 166 yards to the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Samooja had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Samooja to 3 over for the round.