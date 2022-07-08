K.H. Lee shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, K.H. Lee hit 0 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 87th at 5 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Lee's tee shot went 95 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.