  • 7-over 77 by Justin Thomas in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas birdies No. 3 at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.