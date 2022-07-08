7-over 77 by Justin Thomas in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Justin Thomas hit 0 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 138th at 10 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Thomas tee shot went 168 yards to the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Thomas to 1 over for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 2 over for the round.

On the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 first, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 3 over for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 4 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Thomas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 over for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thomas to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Thomas hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Thomas to 5 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 6 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Thomas's tee shot went 171 yards to the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.