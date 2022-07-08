Justin Rose shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Justin Rose hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 20th at even par; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Rose had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Rose's tee shot went 188 yards to the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Rose hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Rose's tee shot went 150 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.