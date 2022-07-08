Justin Harding shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Justin Harding hit 0 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Harding finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harding hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Harding to even-par for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Harding's tee shot went 209 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Harding got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harding to 2 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Harding reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harding to 1 over for the round.

At the 493-yard par-4 second, Harding got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Harding to 3 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Harding chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harding to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harding hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Harding to 3 over for the round.