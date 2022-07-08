Julien Guerrier shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Julien Guerrier hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Guerrier finished his day tied for 130th at 9 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Guerrier had a 378-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Guerrier to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 first, Guerrier had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Guerrier to 3 over for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 second hole, Guerrier reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Guerrier to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Guerrier hit his next to the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Guerrier to 3 over for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Guerrier got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Guerrier to 4 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Guerrier's tee shot went 119 yards to the fairway, his second shot went 26 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.