Jorge Campillo shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Jorge Campillo hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Campillo finished his day tied for 87th at 5 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Campillo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Campillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Campillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campillo to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Campillo hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Campillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Campillo hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Campillo at even-par for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Campillo's tee shot went 204 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Campillo hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Campillo to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Campillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Campillo at 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Campillo hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Campillo to 3 over for the round.