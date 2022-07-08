Jordan Spieth shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Jordan Spieth hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 20th at even par; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Spieth's tee shot went 213 yards to the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 161-yard par-3 14th green, Spieth suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at even for the round.

Spieth tee shot went 161 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 over for the round.