Jordan L Smith rebounds from poor front in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Jordan L Smith hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Smith finished his day tied for 4th at 3 under with Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, and Kurt Kitayama; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; and Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 first, Jordan L Smith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jordan L Smith to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Smith hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Smith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Smith's 156 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Smith hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.