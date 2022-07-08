  • Joohyung Kim putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Joohyung Kim makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Joohyung Kim chips-in for birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Joohyung Kim makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.