Joohyung Kim putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Genesis Scottish Open

Joohyung Kim hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, Joohyung Kim hit an approach shot from 244 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Joohyung Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 203-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Kim hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second. This moved Kim to even for the round.