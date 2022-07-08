Jonathan Caldwell shoots 9-over 79 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Jonathan Caldwell hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Caldwell finished his day tied for 138th at 10 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Caldwell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Caldwell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Caldwell had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Caldwell to even for the round.

At the 488-yard par-4 15th, Caldwell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Caldwell to 1 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Caldwell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Caldwell to 4 over for the round.

Caldwell got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Caldwell to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Caldwell's 144 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Caldwell to 6 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Caldwell's tee shot went 127 yards to the fairway, his second shot went 36 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Caldwell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Caldwell to 8 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Caldwell's tee shot went 168 yards to the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.