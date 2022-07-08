Jon Rahm shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Jon Rahm hit 0 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 20th at even par; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Rahm hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rahm hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second. This moved Rahm to 2 over for the round.

At the 600-yard par-5 third, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Rahm to 2 over for the round.

Rahm missed the green on his first shot on the 147-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 10th, Rahm chipped in his fourth shot from 2 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Rahm's 140 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Rahm's tee shot went 221 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Rahm's tee shot went 162 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 over for the round.