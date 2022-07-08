John Catlin shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

John Catlin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Catlin finished his day tied for 124th at 8 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Catlin hit a tee shot 116 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Catlin to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 seventh, Catlin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Catlin to even for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Catlin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Catlin to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Catlin hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 11th. This moved Catlin to 2 over for the round.

Catlin got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Catlin to 3 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Catlin's tee shot went 158 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 45 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Catlin tee shot went 182 yards to the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Catlin to 5 over for the round.