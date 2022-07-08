Johannes Veerman shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Johannes Veerman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Veerman finished his day tied for 87th at 5 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 320 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Veerman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Veerman to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 11th, Veerman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Veerman to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 12th green, Veerman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Veerman at 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Veerman hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Veerman to 2 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Veerman's tee shot went 176 yards to the primary rough, his second shot went 16 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 493-yard par-4 second, Veerman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Veerman at 2 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Veerman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Veerman to 1 over for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Veerman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Veerman to 2 over for the round.

On the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Veerman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Veerman to 3 over for the round.