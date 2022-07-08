Joel Dahmen shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 109th at 7 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Dahmen's tee shot went 195 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Dahmen's tee shot went 92 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 seventh hole, Dahmen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Dahmen had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.