Joaquin Niemann shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Joaquin Niemann hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 8th at 2 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 493-yard par-4 second hole, Niemann had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

Niemann had a 372-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt saving par. This put Niemann at 1 under for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Niemann chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Niemann hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 under for the round.