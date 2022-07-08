Joakim Lagergren finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Joakim Lagergren hit 0 of 13 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lagergren finished his day tied for 73rd at 4 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, Lagergren hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lagergren to 1 under for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Lagergren's tee shot went 155 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Lagergren missed the green on his first shot on the 147-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Lagergren to 2 under for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Lagergren's tee shot went 206 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 43 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.