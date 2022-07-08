Joachim B Hansen shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Joachim B Hansen hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hansen finished his day tied for 109th at 7 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Hansen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hansen to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Hansen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hansen to 2 over for the round.

Hansen got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hansen to 3 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Hansen's tee shot went 107 yards to the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Hansen had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hansen to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Hansen had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hansen to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hansen's 145 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hansen to 4 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Hansen's tee shot went 180 yards to the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.