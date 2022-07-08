Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 0 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 20th at even par; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Vegas hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Vegas at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Vegas's 152 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Vegas chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

Vegas hit his drive 377 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 600-yard par-5 third. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot into the fairway bunker Vegas sunk his 3rd shot from 7 yards to save him par saving leaving him at 3 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Vegas to 2 under for the round.