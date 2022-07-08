Jeff Winther shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Jeff Winther hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Winther finished his day tied for 100th at 6 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 first, Winther had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Winther to 1 over for the round.

Winther got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Winther to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into fairway bunker, Winther hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Winther to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 161-yard par-3 14th green, Winther suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Winther at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to fairway on the par-5 16th, Winther hit his 74 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Winther to 2 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Winther's tee shot went 174 yards to the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Winther hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Winther to 4 over for the round.