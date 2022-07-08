Jazz Janewattananond shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Jazz Janewattananond hit 0 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Janewattananond finished his day tied for 124th at 8 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Janewattananond reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 1 under for the round.

Janewattananond tee shot went 121 yards to the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Janewattananond to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Janewattananond's 177 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Janewattananond chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to even for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 13th, Janewattananond got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Janewattananond hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Janewattananond to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Janewattananond chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 18th, Janewattananond got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Janewattananond to 2 over for the round.