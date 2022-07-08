Jason Scrivener shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Jason Scrivener hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Scrivener finished his day tied for 38th at 2 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Scrivener had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scrivener to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Scrivener had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Scrivener to even for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Scrivener's tee shot went 202 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 18th, Scrivener got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scrivener to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Scrivener hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second. This moved Scrivener to 3 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Scrivener reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scrivener to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 505-yard par-4 seventh hole, Scrivener chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Scrivener at 2 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Scrivener's tee shot went 159 yards to the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.