Jason Kokrak putts himself to an even-par second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Jason Kokrak hit 0 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his day tied for 100th at 6 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Jason Kokrak hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 50-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kokrak to even-par for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to even for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

Kokrak hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.