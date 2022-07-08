Jamie Donaldson shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Jamie Donaldson hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Donaldson finished his day tied for 29th at 1 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the par-4 first, Donaldson's 174 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donaldson to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Donaldson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Donaldson to 2 under for the round.

Donaldson got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donaldson to 1 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Donaldson's tee shot went 121 yards to the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Donaldson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donaldson to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Donaldson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Donaldson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Donaldson had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donaldson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 16th, Donaldson hit his 236 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Donaldson to even for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Donaldson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Donaldson to even-par for the round.

Donaldson got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donaldson to 1 over for the round.