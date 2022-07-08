James Morrison shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

James Morrison hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Morrison finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Morrison had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morrison to 1 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Morrison chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morrison to even for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Morrison reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morrison to 1 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Morrison hit a tee shot 114 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morrison to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 seventh hole, Morrison chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Morrison to 3 under for the round.

Morrison got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Morrison to 2 under for the round.

Morrison missed the green on his first shot on the 218-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Morrison to 3 under for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 18th, Morrison got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morrison to 2 under for the round.