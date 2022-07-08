Jaekyeong Lee shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Jaekyeong Lee hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 152nd at 13 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 308 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Lee chipped his fifth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 11th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 12th green, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to primary rough on the par-5 16th, Lee hit his 182 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 464-yard par-4 first. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Lee to 8 over for the round.