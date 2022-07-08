Jack Senior shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Jack Senior hit 0 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Senior finished his day tied for 109th at 7 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Senior got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Senior to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Senior hit his next to the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Senior to 1 over for the round.

Senior tee shot went 174 yards to the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Senior to 2 over for the round.

Senior got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senior to 3 over for the round.