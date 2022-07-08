J.J. Spaun shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

J.J. Spaun hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 29th at 1 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 161-yard par-3 14th green, Spaun suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spaun at even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spaun hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

Spaun hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 600-yard par-5 third. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Spaun's tee shot went 102 yards to the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.