Ian Poulter shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Ian Poulter hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 138th at 10 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Poulter hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 first. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Poulter to 2 over for the round.

Poulter tee shot went 166 yards to the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Poulter to 3 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, Poulter hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 over for the round.