Hideki Matsuyama shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Hideki Matsuyama hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 109th at 7 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 11th, Matsuyama got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Matsuyama had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Matsuyama's 158 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Matsuyama hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Matsuyama hit his next to the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matsuyama had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 4 over for the round.