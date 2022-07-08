Henrik Stenson putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Genesis Scottish Open

Henrik Stenson hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stenson finished his day tied for 100th at 6 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Henrik Stenson hit his drive 366 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Henrik Stenson to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Stenson's tee shot went 195 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Stenson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stenson hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second. This moved Stenson to 2 over for the round.