Harris English shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Harris English hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 38th at 2 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, English chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to even for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, English had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved English to 2 under for the round.

English had a 355-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, English got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved English to even-par for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, English's 108 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 12th green, English suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put English at 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved English to even for the round.

English tee shot went 174 yards to the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing English to 1 over for the round.