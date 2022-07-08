Haotong Li shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Haotong Li hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Li finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Li had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Li to 1 under for the round.

Li got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Li to even-par for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Li got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Li to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, Li hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Li to even for the round.

After a 234 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 13th, Li chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Li to 1 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Li chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Li to even-par for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Li tee shot went 163 yards to the primary rough, his second shot went 64 yards to the primary rough, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Li hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Li to 3 over for the round.