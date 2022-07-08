Guido Migliozzi shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Guido Migliozzi hit 0 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Migliozzi finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 488-yard par-4 15th, Migliozzi reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Migliozzi at 1 under for the round.

Migliozzi got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Migliozzi to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Migliozzi's 110 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Migliozzi to 1 under for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Migliozzi had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Migliozzi to even for the round.

Migliozzi got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Migliozzi to 1 over for the round.