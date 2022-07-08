Grant Forrest putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Genesis Scottish Open

Grant Forrest hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Forrest finished his day tied for 100th at 6 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Grant Forrest had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant Forrest to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 third, Forrest chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Forrest to even for the round.

Forrest had a 363-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Forrest to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, Forrest reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Forrest to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Forrest hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Forrest to 1 over for the round.

Forrest had a 422-yard drive to the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Forrest to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Forrest reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Forrest to 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Forrest's tee shot went 205 yards to the primary rough, his second shot went 16 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.